Drumbeat of War in Abubakar Audu Family

In this part of the world, many covet political office for the fact that it confers on the holder, power, influence and even riches.

This assertion played out in Kogi State, as the two sons of the former governor of the state, Abubakar Audu were at each other’s neck to be the ruling All Progressives Congress party’s standard-bearer in the November gubernatorial election .

Though both had been disqualified by chieftains of the party, Mohammed Audu and his younger brother, Mustapha, have vowed to fight to the finish.

This was despite passionate pleas from other members of the late Audu political family on the need to produce a much-needed united front for the election.

It was gathered that the development, which resulted in backbiting, name calling, mudslinging and throwing of tantrums, was worsened by the fact that Yahaya Audu, a brother to the late governor Audu, was also gunning for the same gubernatorial ticket.

The patriarch of the family, the late Abubakar Audu, was twice the governor of the state. He was on the cusp of yet another victory on the platform of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), when he suddenly died due to a bleeding ulcer shortly after the announcement of the election results on 22 November 2015.