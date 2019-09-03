FG Will Not Relent Until Banditry Ends in Katsina, Says Aregbesola

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, has said that the federal government will not relent until banditry, kidnapping and other security crises bedevilling Katsina State and the country are eradicated.

The minister, who was in Katsina to engage the state government on the spate of banditry, said the federal government in synergy with security agencies had adopted security measures that would end bloodletting in the state.

He added that the federal government in collaboration with state governors in the North-west region would not spare any efforts in eradicating the deteriorating security situation and ensure lasting solution to the carnage in the state.

“ The security situation of the state is a major concern for the federal government. We will ensure that the bandits that are threatening the livelihood of our people in some local governments of the state are eliminated.

“We will continue to engage the state government on the issue of threat to security of lives and property of our people in some parts of the state,” the minister explained.

He reiterated that security personnel would work assiduously with religious, traditional and critical stakeholders to avert the prevailing security situation in rural areas of the state.

He said: “We thank the honourable minister for identifying with us at this difficult time. And apart from sympathising with us, offering to assist us to strengthen security in Katsina State.”