Tinubu, Oshiomhole, Yakassai, Extol Veteran Journalist at 90 

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



Commendation messages were poured on elder statesman and Esogban of Benin Kingdom, David Edebiri, who celebrated his 90th birthday in Benin City at the weekend.

Chairman of the occasion and the Iyase of Benin Kingdom, Sam Igbe, set the tone when he said “it is not easy to live for 90 years” and thanked God for the life of the celebrant.

In his remarks, former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noted that though Chief Edebiri, a veteran journalist was no longer a partisan politician, politics is still in his DNA.

Tinubu said: “We thank God for you, for a meritorious life and service to humanity. You are a true leader with integrity and you have carried yourself with honour.”

He prayed for long life for Edebiri, just as he prayed for God’s guidance and blessing for the people of Edo State.

Also speaking, former governor of Edo State and National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said there are many people who may be 90 years but only a few are as healthy as Edebiri.

He recalled how he was introduced to the Esogban of Benin sometime in 2007 when he sought to become governor and how he (Edebiri) adopted him and presented him to the Oba of Benin, adding that he remained indebted to the institution of the Oba of Benin for the support he received as governor.

The APC National Chairman expressed his commitment to do anything to uplift the Benin Kingdom, which, he said, has been kind to him, thanked the Esogban for settling the internal quarrel within the APC before the last Presidential election to ensure impressive performance for President Buhari.

On his part, Elder Statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, who along with Chief Edebiri and others were in the vanguard for the country’s independence, noted that the struggle should continue until the country’s economic independence is achieved.

In his speech, Edebiri corroborated Oshiomhole’s story on how they met, saying he was overwhelmed by the number and quality of people who attended his birthday.

He disclosed that it was the first time he was celebrating birthday in his life.

He also praised Oshiomhole for bringing ‘light’ to Edo State and for not disappointing him.