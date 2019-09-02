R&S Lotto Offers Job Opportunities

The Manager, R&S Lotto, Anambra State, Mr Raphael Emejulu, has disclosed that over 50,000 Nigerians have been directly or indirectly employed by the company, within the seven years it has operated in Nigeria.

Emejulu who spoke to THISDAY in an event to commemorate the International Lotto Day in Onitsha said the company which is popularly called Baba Ijebu has remained a major source of employment for Nigerian youths.

He said the company has also gone ahead to perform its corporate social responsibility by offering scholarships to students, visits to orphanage homes and organising capacity building programmes in the area of sports sponsorship.

He observed that, “Since the company commenced operations in 2012, many Nigerians have benefited immensely from our existence.

“The company is also addressing seriously the issue of poverty in the society through the gaming process which is a game of chance.

“Since we commenced operation we’ve been able to reduce unemployment drastically and also removed citizens out of poverty through job creation.’’

Emejulu, maintained the company had credibility, and that it has always redeemed winnings by its customers. He said there was no amount of money won by customers that cannot be redeemed as the company has the capacity.

He, however, advised winners of the company lotto to always assist in helping the society by investing money won into profitable ventures so as to create employment for other Nigerians.