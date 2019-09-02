Presidency: Buhari Didn’t Abandon Daura Flood Victims

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Presidency yesterday described as “false and untrue” reports that President Muhammadu Buhari turned his back on Daura community in Katsina State, which was hit by massive floods on last Thursday.

This is coming as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief materials to over 3,200 victims of recent flood in the state.

Presidential spokesmen, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja, said, contrary to the allegations, pre-assessment relief materials were dispatched to the victims within 48 hours of the floods.

He said that, in addition to the initial relief materials provided to the victims, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had concluded arrangements to provide more assistance to the victims.

He said: Contrary to the allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari had turned his back on the people of Daura, we can confirm that pre-assessment relief materials were dispatched to the victims within 48 hours of the floods.

“Ten trailer loads of building materials, including zinc, planks and cement, as well as tons of grains, cereals and other edibles, have so far been delivered.

“The flood victims also received blankets and mattresses.

“Materials were delivered to and signed for by stakeholders, while the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk Umar, welcomed the prompt emergency response from NEMA officials.”

According to Shehu, NEMA has also promised that in line with establishment practices all over the country, as soon as the assessment of the damage to the flood-ravaged communities is reported upon, more food items and building materials would be dispatched.

Meanwhile, NEMA has distributed relief materials to over 3,200 victims.

Items donated includes 1,200 bags of cement, 500 bundles of zinc, 600 bags of rice and beans, 500 bundles of blankets, 500 pieces of mattresses, 750 ceiling bonds and 500 mosquito.

Places worst hit by the natural disaster, according to the victims, included Kusugu, Sarkin-yaran, Mazoji and Sabon-gari areas within Daura metropolis.

While distributing the relief materials to the beneficiaries in Daura yesterday, the NEMA Director General, Mustapha Maihaja, commiserated with the victims and state government over the natural disaster.

Maihaja, who was represented by the North-west Coordinator of the Agency, Mr. Isa Chonoko, said incidents of disasters in the country were not only devastating, but also clog in the wheel of progress and economic development of affected communities.

He assured the victims that NEMA would continue to explore long-term and more sustainable solutions to both natural and human-induced disasters in the country.

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, represented by the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. Muhammed Babangida Nasamu, called on residents to avoid building and dumping of refuse on the water channels.

The governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari for assuaging the plight of the victims, adding that “I thank NEMA for always being available to help bring relief to those affected by one disaster or the other.”

