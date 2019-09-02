PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal Fight Back from Two Goals Down to Hold Spurs

Arsenal came from two goals down to claim a point yesterday from a full-blooded north London derby with Tottenham at Emirates Stadium.

Christian Eriksen put the visitors ahead early on after Bernd Leno spilled Erik Lamela’s shot at the Danish international’s feet.

Spurs were cruising when Harry Kane doubled their lead from the penalty spot after Granit Xhaka’s woefully misjudged challenge on Son Heung-min, but Alexandre Lacazette got on the end of Nicolas Pepe’s pass to give Arsenal hope in first-half stoppage time.

And Maurcio Pochettino’s side were made to pay for a conservative approach after the break as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned a Matteo Guendouzi cross beyond Hugo Lloris to secure a point for the Gunners.

The hosts thought they may even have found a winner with time running out, but a back-post finish by Sokratis was ruled out because Sead Kolasinac drifted offside in the build-up – though the Video Assistant Referee system (VAR) did check the decision.

In the five added minutes, Spurs saw an appeal for a second penalty turned down as referee Martin Atkinson adjudged Kane to be at fault for a tangle with Sokratis which VAR did not review.

The result lifts Arsenal to fifth in the Premier League with seven points from four games, while Tottenham head into September’s international break four places behind their rivals in ninth on five points.