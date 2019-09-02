NPA: Disengaged Staff Not to Benefit from FG’s Monetisation Policy

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) over the weekend stated that the 530 staff disengaged in May 2008 were not qualified to benefit from the monetisation policy of the federal government.

The NPA in a statement said the workers were disengaged before the policy came into force in July 2018.

The NPA in the statement signed by its Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, I.S. Nasiru, explained its position on the purported liabilities.

The NPA said those affected were finally settled in December 2013 after full payment of the agreed benefits amounting to over N753 million.

The authority described claims by the workers under the aegis of, “Association of 530 Disengaged NPA Workers,” as malicious and misleading.

According to the NPA, “Management wishes to state categorically and unequivocally that the information is capable of derailing the company’s responsibilities to deliver corporate service to its large public.

“That in the fulfilment of all reform preconditions, the May, 2008 rationalisation was carried out based on the provision of the Public Service Reform guidelines.

“However, the process of concluding this exercise led to delay in the implementation of the monetisation policy of the federal government. “Therefore, to comply with the pre-conditions, implementation of the policy commenced 1st July, 2008 after the May 2008 rationalisation exercise. Agitation from the two house unions for payment of arrears on monetisation based on the January approval date, resulted in the agreement to pay arrears of three months to all existing employees from April to June, 2008 hence the two months’ arrears which was paid to them after their exit.”

It added, “In compliance with the directives of the federal government in the public service guidelines, those affected by the rationalisation exercise were not entitled to the monetisation and enhanced staff allowances as it was a precondition before implementation of the scheme thus the two months of monetisation arrears paid to them was regarded as an error made and accepted in good faith.

“The Following is a breakdown of how they were settled: Three months’ salary in lieu based on their salaries at the time of disengagement, gratuity calculated in line with their salary at the date of exit, May 31st, 2008, 10 per cent pension and gratuity as compensation due to reorganisation was paid to them as provided for in the Pension Act (Decree 102 of 1979) and Pension Contribution remittance to their RSA.

“Accrued pension right remitted to their PFA/RSA using the Alexander Forbes actuarial valuation as at 31st May, 2008. The approved template by the Bureau of Public Service Reform and Federal Ministry of Transport was used for their payment.

“Repatriation allowance was paid to them based on the components of the template from the Bureau of Public Service Reform Guidelines.”

Giving the foregoing, the NPA said it was clear that their entitlements were fully paid based on the policy guidelines of the federal government Reforms programme.

“Further agitation by this group with intervention and negotiations from the in house Senior Staff Association led Management of Nigerian Ports Authority to consider some palliative measures without recourse to the issues that were earlier addressed (Pension, Gratuity and Repatriation) do not arise or is not of place.

“To finally address the matter and put it to rest, a 200 per cent of one-year total emolument amounting to N770,386,586.22 for the 530 earlier affected by the exercise was agreed with the group.

“Further to this, in October 11th, 2013, a joint communique was reached on the final payment to the 2008 disengaged employees. It was then resolved that:

“The issues raised about Pension, Gratuity and Repatriation have been addressed and final figures for payment to 2008 disengaged employees as agreed to the tune of N753,731,001.24 for the final list of 517, “it stated.

This, the NPA added, constitutes the full and final payment to the disengaged employees of 2008.