MultiChoice Announces Return of Step-up Campaign  

Pay television operator, MultiChoice, has announced the return of its “Step Up” for its DStv and GOtv customers

The Step Up offer, which runs from Monday, September 2 to Thursday, October 31, provides subscribers on both platforms the opportunity to subscribe to a higher viewing package and get upgraded to the package above that.

The offer is designed to give all active and disconnected DStv Compact, Family and Access customers the opportunity to pay for a package a step above their current package and get a boost to view programming on an even higher package.

Also, active and disconnected GOtv customers, especially those on GOtv Plus, Value and Lite packages, would have the opportunity to upgrade to GOtv Max and have access to

quality programming on the package.

Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, said the campaign, which ran initially from January 15 until April 15, 2019, is back just in time for customers on lower DStv and GOtv packages to enjoy all the exciting content lined up on higher packages at reduced costs.

“When we launched this first-of-its-kind offer back in January, the objective was to give our customers the opportunity to experience great entertainment on DStv and GOtv packages they normally would not have been on. The campaign was well received by our customers, and we are pleased to announce a second installment of the offer,” Mabutho said.

Explaining the details of the offer, Mabutho said DStv customers currently on the Access package who pay N4,000 for Family package would get boosted to view programmes on the Compact package, while customers currently on the Family package who pay N6,800 for Compact package would be given Compact Plus package. Likewise, Compact customers who pay N10,650 for Compact Plus package would, in turn, get Premium package programming.

Also, customers on GOtv Plus, Value and Lite will get upgraded to GOtv Max when they pay a reduced fee of N2,600 while GOtv bridges the gap with a N600 “top up.” GOtv Max customers can also take advantage of this limited-time offer to renew their subscription for N2,600. This campaign offer is open to both active and disconnected DStv and GOtv customers with all upgrades taking effect within 48 hours.

Subscribers who upgrade to DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus and GOtv Max will have unlimited access to games of the 2019/2020 football season of the Spanish LaLiga and Italian Serie A. Similarly, selected games of the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, Europe’s elite club football competition would also be broadcast live.

Also on offer are the 24-hour WWE SuperSlam pop-up channel and the UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) event, available to DStv subscribers.

Quality African entertainment is not left out for subscribers as brand new local shows and series, surprise pop up channels, including award-winning international series and blockbuster movies, would be shown on all Africa Magic channels, BET, FOX Entertainment, StarLife, ROK 2 and CBS Reality amongst others.

The Step-Up offer is open to both active and disconnected customers on DStv Access, Family and Compact while customers on GOtv Lite, Value, Plus and Max are also eligible for participation.