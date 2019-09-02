Iwobi on Fire again, Scores First Premier League Goal for Everton

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Super Eagles winger Alex Iwobi continued his fine form for Everton yesterday as he found the back of the net for the second time in two matches.

The 23-year-old made his first Premier League start for Everton on Sunday, and he rewarded Marco Silva’s trust by scoring his first Premier League goal of the campaign.

Brazilian star Richarlison put the Toffees ahead in the 5th minute but the lead was a short-lived one as Romain Saiss equalised for Wolves in the ninth minute.

Iwobi however restored Everton’s lead three minutes later.

Iwobi scored his first Premier League goal for Everton, converting Gylfi Sigurdsson’s pin-point crossing in the 12th minute.

Both of Iwobi’s goals for Everton this season have come via his head.

Wolves weren’t done yet as Jimenez scored from close range to level the scoreline.

Richarlison scored his second of the game in the 80th minute after a fine pass from Lucas Digne to give the Toffees the deserved three points.

Boly capped his side’s disappointing day by being dismissed in the dying seconds after a receiving second booking for a foul on the impressive Richarlison.

With only four Premier League games played, Everton climbed to fifth in the table, while Wolves remained in 17th and without a league win.

Speaking on the two scorers for the Toffees, Everton Manager, Marco Silva, said: “They did really well. I prefer to look at the team rather than individuals.

“For Fabian (Delph) and Alex (Iwobi) it is easier because they know the Premier League. We are talking about high-quality players. They know the league, intensity and the opponents.

“Moise Kean did well but we are talking about a boy who was 19 in February. He worked well but he needs more time to adapt to know the players, teams and even the referees.”

Though the Nigerian international was replaced in the 76th, fans can’t stop praising his goalscoring display.

Some of Everton fans took to Twitter to sing the praises of the former Arsenal man.

