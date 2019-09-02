Eat’N’Go Marks 7th Year Anniversary in Nigeria 

Raheem Akingbolu

Eat’N’Go Limited, leading franchisee for Domino’s Pizza and its two other global brands, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt, have rolled out series of activities to celebrate its seven years of operations in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by the company, this anniversary, further threw spotlight on the company’s success and immense progress in the dynamic quick service restaurant industry in Nigeria.

According to the statement, as part of its growth trajectory, the QSR brand has remained consistent in the expansion of its services to more Nigerians, providing value and satisfaction for its customers all year round, with presence in Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Lagos, Ibadan, Ilorin, Akure and Enugu.

“Since its entrant into the Nigerian market, Eat’N’Go has recorded significant milestone across all aspects of its business with the delivery of high quality service. In the last seven years, the brand has grown from 250 members of staff to over 2400 staff members. Increase in number of outlets to 102 and currently operates with a N10 billion investment in Nigeria.

“In the course of its operations in Nigeria, the company has recorded a long list of achievements and awards, most recent of them is winning the QSR brand of the year 2019 and the CEO winning the most innovative CEO award at the Business Day Leadership Awards 2019,” the statement stated.

Speaking on the anniversary, CEO Eat’N’Go Limited, Patrick Mc. Michael, revealed his excitement on the organisation’s growth in Nigeria over the years, owning its success to all its stakeholders.

He said “Our experience in Nigeria has been tremendously great. Not only have we grown as a company, we have evolved enough to be a huge contributor to the Nigerian economy as well as giving back to the society.

“We will like to say thank you to all of our loyal stakeholders whose impact and contribution has proven priceless to us as a company’’.

Within its 7 years in Nigeria, Eat’N’Go has invested significantly in human capital development, contributing greatly to Nigeria’s labour market.

The organisation as part of its corporate social responsibility, have also partnered with Slum2School Africa, a volunteer-driven developmental organization that provides quality education to disadvantaged children, to send 1000 undeserved children to school in Nigeria.