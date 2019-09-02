Big Data Adoption Key to Optimsing Potential in Energy Sector, Says Neconde Boss

Peter Uzoho

The Managing Director of Neconde Energy Limited, Mr. Frank Edozie, has

called for the adoption of big data, artificial intelligence and mobile technology, to guarantee

the future of the energy industry.

Edozie, made the remark at the 2019 Conference and Exhibition of the

Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria held recently in Lagos,

saying energy industry operators had failed to leverage the potential

of data to reinforce the perception that Nigeria is a gas province

with a profitable huge opportunity for growth.

He said Neconde had been able to surmount its various challenges by

adopting innovative business approach, which has positioned the firm

to deliver quality services.

He added that utilising big available data would change the country’s

energy landscape as it would make players in the sector realise the

need to liberalise the price of gas, create more value chain

opportunities and make fuel subsidy unnecessary.

Neconde, is an independent Nigeria oil and gas company serving as a

special purpose vehicle for the acquisition and development of

petroleum assets. In January 2011, the company participated and

emerged successful in the bid for the acquisition of 45 per cent stake

in OML 42 previously held by Shell Petroleum Development Company

Limited.

“Neconde’s status as an indigenous company with an excellent management

team offers a viable option through which the currently under

developed reserves of the Niger Delta could be brought into production

with attendant economic benefits for the country,” he added.