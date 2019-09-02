Big Data Adoption Key to Optimsing Potential in Energy Sector, Says Neconde Boss

Peter Uzoho
The Managing Director of Neconde Energy Limited, Mr. Frank Edozie, has
called for the adoption of big data, artificial intelligence and mobile technology, to guarantee
the future of the energy industry.
Edozie, made the remark at the 2019 Conference and Exhibition of the
Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria held recently in Lagos,
saying energy industry operators had failed to leverage the potential
of data to reinforce the perception that Nigeria is a gas province
with a profitable huge opportunity for growth.
He said Neconde had been able to surmount its various challenges by
adopting innovative business approach, which has positioned the firm
to deliver quality services.
He added that utilising big available data would change the country’s
energy landscape as it would make players in the sector realise the
need to liberalise the price of gas, create more value chain
opportunities and make fuel subsidy unnecessary.
Neconde, is an independent Nigeria oil and gas company serving as a
special purpose vehicle for the acquisition and development of
petroleum assets. In January 2011, the company participated and
emerged successful in the bid for the acquisition of 45 per cent stake
in OML 42 previously held by Shell Petroleum Development Company
Limited.
“Neconde’s status as an indigenous company with an excellent management
team offers a viable option through which the currently under
developed reserves of the Niger Delta could be brought into production
with attendant economic benefits for the country,” he added.