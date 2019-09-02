Aviation Minister Inspects Asaba Airport, Commends Okowa on Facilities

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba



The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, yesterday inspected facilities at the Asaba international airport in Delta State, declaring that he was impressed with the state government for the quality of facilities at the airport.

He expressed delight at the commitment of the government to upgrade the airport facilities, saying the airport would act as a catalyst for accelerated economic development and growth in the catchment area and the country at large.

Specifically, Sirika commended the state government for developing the airport to meet international standards especially in the area of upgrade of the runway and associated facilities after the Nigerian aviation authorities downgraded it in 2015.

He particularly commended the state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for sticking to standards and ensuring transparency in the concessioning process of the Asaba airport to ensure effective and sustainable operations.

According to the minister, “Governor Okowa is always a very serious-minded person, very focused, principled and always committed to doing the right thing. I have been informed how he ensured transparency in the concessioning of the Asaba airport, even that some of his friends bid for the airport and lost, and in the interest of his people, he didn’t interfere. He didn’t care whether his friends lost, but what he wanted was quality and the right people to run the airport, so I think this is what will help our country to move forward.

“The Asaba airport is strategically located. It is right there at the centre of very many good locations in the country. It is good for business and civil aviation, and we are delighted that the Delta State Government has taken aviation as one of the catalysts for growth and development as well as for identifying and understanding the importance aviation could add to the economy of the region.

“I am here because we believe that the best way to manage our airports is to concession them to private investors to make them better managed and operated to get value for our money.

“The state government took up the challenge and attended to so many conferences with us; dialogued with us at the ministry and decided on their own to concession the Asaba Airport, and here we are after three tedious years, being fully guided by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to put this to reality.

“The Asaba Airport is on its way to being fully concessioned; they have feeder airlines that will operate as well as a principal airline coming in to Asaba and feeding other states; they have a hotel, Business Park, cargo and everything an international airport needs to operate, and all of these are from the private sector. If it works, this is a classic example of partnership with the private sector to develop our infrastructure for the common good of our people.”

Sirika added that “this is a modest example of how things should be. We will carry out more of these inspections, and as a ministry, we are responsible for civil aviation and air transportation in general, and we will not be found wanting in this regard. Coming here excites me; it shows me the courage and determination by the state government to partner the private sector to develop this airport.”

The aviation minister, who was conducted round the airport by the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, and Senior Policy Adviser to the governor, Prof. Sylvester Monye, was accompanied by the acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Aviation, Mr. Hassan Musa; Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, and Technical Assistant to the federal government, commended the state government on Asaba Airport facilities.