APCON Trains Practitioners in Identity Design 

The Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria has announced plans to host a two-day training seminar for marketing communications practitioners to keep them abreast of corporate and brand communications challenges in contemporary business environment.

It said the training would focus on corporate identity and management.

“The training is organised in line with APCON’s professional development initiative to offer learning and mentoring experience to industry players,” the council said in a statement.

According to APCON, participants in the upcoming training were drawn from across the public and private sectors of the marketing communications industry.

It added that the two-day programme scheduled to take place in Abuja in September would feature several sessions with experienced resource persons discussing topics such as ‘Steps in Designing Effective Corporate Identity’; Identity Design and Management: Laws and Regulations,’ ‘Corporate Communications: Tactics and Strategies for Corporate Image Management’ and ‘The Role of Traditional and New Media in Corporate Identity Management.’

“The training is designed to equip corporate and brand communications professionals with current knowledge and skills needed to create, communicate and manage a consistent positive identity and perception for their organisations,” the body noted.