Obaseki parades administration’s reforms  at Edo National Association Worldwide Convention in USA

…excited diaspora citizens throw weight behind basic education transformation

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has called for the support of the state’s indigenes in the Diaspora in sustaining reforms in infrastructure, basic education, power, land management, industrialisation and citizens’ welfare, being implemented by his administration in the state.

The governor, who made the call at the Edo National Association Worldwide (ENAW) Convention, taking place in Washington D.C., United States of America, was welcomed at the event with a rousing ovation, as Edos in Diaspora applauded the governor’s unrelenting efforts in transforming the fortunes of the state and setting the groundwork for sustainable development.

“We need the cooperation of Edo diaspora to sustain the basic education programmes of this government,” the governor said in his address, underscoring the need for Edos in Diaspora to support the reforms going on back home in Nigeria.

According to him, “We have reduced the cost of building infrastructure across the state, hence we are able to build more with less covering the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.”

Edo indigenes present at the event immediately identified with the reforms ongoing in the state with many indicating interest in supporting various initiatives which inspired them.

Many of them who applauded the impact of the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDOBEST) programme, made pledges to contribute towards ensuring that no child in the state is left out of the gains derivable from the educational initiative.

On the business front, the governor said Edo is investing in power infrastructure to electrify the state without depending on the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) alone.

“Edo State is the most connected state in terms of bandwidth in Nigeria with our partnership with MainOne Cable and Facebook international.

“Today in Edo, you can get your Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) within 30 days. We have eliminated third parties in land transactions in the state with the Anti-Community Development Association (CDA) law. Today, you can go home and sleep with two eyes closed when you buy land,” he noted.

He added that with the support of Engr. Greg Ero and other experts, the state government is finalising the financing of the Benin River Port project.

“Oil will not give us too much employment for our youths, hence Edo State is looking at creating an economic value chain in non-oil sector such as agriculture, tourism, solid minerals, power infrastructure and security,” he explained.

Noting that the state government has prioritised the welfare of workers and is building institutions to make them globally competitive, he said government must work efficiently to achieve prosperity for its citizens hence the state is investing in public buildings and a new training institute.

According to him, “By year end, most of our secretariat buildings will be completed including the civil service institute named in honour of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.”

Obaseki further said that the state government is also targeting more employment creating opportunities through strategic partnerships and investment in the oil palm business. According to him, “We have reserved over 200,000 hectares of land for oil palm alone partnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other investors.”

On other exciting reforms and initiatives in the state, he said, “Edo is a natural transport hub in Nigeria hence we are leveraging on that to engender prosperity for all citizens. We are building mini-stadia across the 18 LGAs.

“Edo will be hosting the World Cup Qualifier of the Super Eagles and also the Falcons, once we complete the total renovation and overhaul of our Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium. We will be creating a huge economy out of hosting of such events.”