Media Aide Seeks Support for Bauchi Gov

Assures residents of sustained infrastructure devt

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Senior Special Assistant to Bauchi State Governor on Media, Comrade Muktar Gidado, has called on the people of the state to be patient with the Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed- administration as he strives to build a state that everyone will be proud of.

Comrade Gidado who expressed the total commitment of the administration towards enhancing the socio-economic and political development of the state said his principal was committed to building infrastructure especially roads that will stand the test of time.

Highlighting the governor’s agenda for the state aimed at restoring its lost glory, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor said Mohammed was working assiduously towards fulfilling his campaign promises.

Comrade Gidado who was speaking during an interactive session with journalists weekend said already, the administration of Governor Mohammed had responded to the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens of the state through the award of various development projects in the sectors of Heath, Education, Agriculture, infrastructure and Youth and Women Empowerment.

According to him, the administration has made significant progress in reducing some of the challenges facing health and education sectors while efforts are in top gear to look into other sectors.

He enumerated some of the efforts of the governor to include the provision of qualitative healthcare services, distribution of ambulances and other facilities to selected health centers.

He noted that, the launch of a special sanitation exercise by Governor Mohammed was part of his administration’s readiness to address environmental challenges facing the state due to non evacuation of drainages and culverts.

Gidado said to ensure effective implementation of his policies and programmes, his principal had extended his patnership with both national and international organizations in order to assist him to deliver his mandate to the people of the state.

The Senior Special Assistant who reaffirmed the determination of the governor to consider constructive criticism for effective delivery of his mandate, appealed to the citizens to renew their support to him to ensure the success of his administration.

Gidado used the medium to express gratitude to journalists in the state for what he described as a positive propagation of the governor’s activities and called for its sustenance as the administration would ensure an enabling environment for them to discharge their responsibilities diligently.