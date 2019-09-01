Kwara APC Chairman, Bashir Omolaja

Oni, in the Eye of the Storm

When one reaches the zenith of power, there is often no higher way to go but down. It is a scene that has repeated itself multiple times in Nigeria’s flagging history. Tragically, the culprit for the downward descent often comes from within. Self-aggrandizement, neglect of loyal servants and the machinations of disgruntled peers often combine to pull down a structure from its hard-won perch before it can really enjoy the view from the mountaintop.

If the mountain is the reins of democratic power in Kwara State, there is fire on it and it is threatening to burn the state’s ruling APC camp to the ground. No sooner had the party ascended the summit after defeating the PDP than cracks began to appear from within. What was once just a few puffs of dissident smoke doused by the breeze of sweet electoral victory has finally turned into a conflagration. The battle lines have been drawn over the position of the state’s APC chairmanship, and in particular, its current occupant.

Hon Bashir Omolaja Oni is indeed on the eyes of the storm. He is currently embroiled in a power tussle with the governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq over who gets to control the affairs of the party in power. Due to his perceived disrespect and haughty attitude that doesn’t carry members along nor acknowledge the governor, a large section of party faithful have begun to move for his impeachment.

They claimed he effectively got to his position through a coup d’etat, having been handpicked, rather than elected. They also claimed that he is helping certain people in Abuja to fight a proxy war against the governor. It is well known that Hon Bashir is a card-carrying member of the informal Tinubu caucus within the APC and someone always ready to do the national leader’s bidding come what may.

At a recent function, he allegedly slighted the governor by not even mentioning or acknowledging him during his remarks, preferring instead to acknowledge the returning Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, another close pal of Tinubu, as the leader of the party in the state.

Hence the group accused him of “greed, disloyalty attitude to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq which doesn’t portray that of a true party helmsman who is expected to foster prudence, peace, unity and prosperity among members”, saying he has “demonstrated high level of greed, indiscipline, arrogance and insubordination against the highest ruling class in the state.”

They are therefore asking the party hierarchy to give them Hon Bashir’s head on a platter so they can kick it around until their anger is satiated. The beleaguered chairman has started running from pillar to post in a bid to save himself.