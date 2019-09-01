How Otedola Came to My Rescue Again, Says Sadiq Daba

Nigerian Veteran actor, Sadiq Daba has explained how Founder of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited, Mr. Femi Otedola saved him from prostate cancer, which could have ended his life untimely.

The actor said Otedola “is a life-saver,” disclosing that he received oxygen converter and a year’s worth of medical supplies paid for by the mogul.

Daba made the remarks in a recent post he shared with fans in gratitude to the oil magnate, acknowledging that Otedola’s philanthropic gesture gave him hope again.

He said: “Today, billionaire and philanthropist, Femi Otedola began providing me with one-year at-home medical treatments.

“The billionaire oil merchant sent his representatives, a few hours ago to visit me at home with supplies of urgently needed medications. The team included Dr. Oriaifoh and Pastor Akinola.

“Oriaifoh and Akinola brought a mobile oxygen converter and drugs supply of one year, arranging for at-home therapy to me for seven weeks. Today, they came to present me with an oxygen converter and various drugs as prescribed by my doctors.

“To crown it all, the physiotherapist takes care of my needs. Honestly, I am beyond speech for this superb magnanimity from Otedola. Imagine paying a home therapy for seven weeks, provide medications and treatments for one year, including being monitored and cared for by specialists. I am grateful to Otedola.”

Daba pointed out that he had never met Otedola and had not imagined their paths would cross, wondering how to express gratitude to a God-sent person.

He said: “God sent? Yes, he is indeed. I have never met him. I was told that he read about my plight and remembered my days as “Bitrus in Cock Crow at Dawn” and the delight he had in watching me.

He, therefore, confessed how he shed tears when the philanthropic billionaire sent him help at the most crucial time.

He said: “I am indeed grateful and full of appreciation…. as you read this, please help me offer a prayer for him. May God in His Infinite Mercies continue to bless, protect and shower him with His benevolence. But the saying, man proposes, God disposes, comes to mind. How true and apt it is in my case!”

He acknowledged that fellow countrymen had again come out in full force “to help out when they learnt about my new health struggle. This time around with COPD!

“Yes. I will be forever so grateful to all of you. Diana Omayeli, Soni Irabor, Monica Omorodion Swaida, Azuka Jebose, Generals Kevin and Jack Ogunewe and their friends, Hajia Mariah Abdullahi, Hauwa Ibrahim Funtua, Hauwa Jinadu, Bello Sule, Ladan Salihu, Charles Oputa, and so many others.”

“Please tell me, what do you say to such a man? How do you say thank you? I am confused. I am so happy; excited and over the moon. Please, find time to offer on my behalf a special prayer for this wonderful man,” the actor wrote in his post.

Daba, who in 2015 won Best Actor’ award at the Africa Movie Academy Awards for his role as “Inspector Waziri, had been coping with severe challenges with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

In November 2017, Daba was diagnosed with prostate cancer and needed to be flown to the United Kingdom for intensive treatment. There was not enough cash to ensure he got the treatment he needed until Otedola volunteered to foot the bills.