How Credible is Forbes Billionaire Ranking?

With the arrest of Nigerian billionaire and CEO of Invictus Group, Obinwanne Okeke, a Forbes-rated young billionaire over an alleged $12million fraud in the United States, the credibility of the famous Forbes billionaires list has been called to question. Bamidele Famoofo writes

The Forbes World’s Billionaires list for 2019 showed a mixed fortunes for world’s billionaires. While some grew their net worth, a good number of them, according to Forbes, recorded decline in fortunes as their net worth reduced. A handful of Nigerian billionaires dropped off the list with the richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, recording a marginal drop in his fortunes.

Forbes is an American business magazine which was first published over 100 years ago. Published bi-weekly, it features original articles on finance, industry, investing, and marketing topics. Forbes is best known for its World Billionaires list published yearly.

According to Forbes, the criterion for ranking billionaires on its list is a snapshot of wealth using stock prices and exchange rates. To determine those qualified as billionaires in 2019, Forbes said snapshot of wealth from February 8, 2019 was taken into consideration.

Overview

Forbes noted that, for only the second year in a decade, both the number of billionaires and their total wealth shrank, proving that even the wealthiest are not immune to economic forces and weak stock markets. “By our latest count there are 2,153 billionaires, 55 fewer than a year ago. Of those, a record 994, or 46 per cent, are poorer (relatively speaking) than they were last year. In total, the ultra-rich are worth $8.7 trillion, down $400 billion from 2018. Altogether 11 per cent of last year’s list members, or 247 people, dropped out of the ranks, the most since 2009 at the height of the global financial crisis.”

Asia-Pacific was hardest hit, with 60 fewer 10-figure fortunes. That dip was led by China, which has 49 fewer billionaires than a year ago. Europe, the Middle East and Africa also lost ground. The Americas, driven by a resurgent Brazil and the U.S. are the only two regions that have more billionaires than they did a year ago. There are now a record 607 in the U.S. That includes 14 of the world’s 20 richest. Jeff Bezos is again number one in the world, followed by Bill Gates at number two.

With strong headwinds, resourceful and relentless entrepreneurs found new ways to get rich: 195 newcomers joined the ranks. The richest newcomer is Colin Huang, the founder of Chinese discount web retailer Pinduoduo, which went public in the U.S. in July. Other notable new entrants include Spotify’s Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon; Juul Labs’ James Monsees and Adam Bowen, Kind Bar’s Daniel Lubetzky and cosmetics wunderkind Kylie Jenner, who is the world’s youngest billionaire at age 21.

Credibility Check

The arrest of Obinwanne Okeke also known as Invictus Obi, a Forbes-rated young Nigerian billionaire by America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over a $12 million (N4.3bn) fraud has placed a big question mark on the credibility of Forbes billionaire ranking.

Okeke, chief executive officer of Invictus Group, was arrested on the last day of his trip to the United States for allegedly defrauding top American companies of huge sums.

Notably, he allegedly scammed $12m from a steel company by hacking into an executive’s office365 account and sending an email with a fake invoice to the purchase department.

His arrest came after Special Agent Marshall Ward of the FBI and the team he heads opened up an investigation in July 2018, following a petition by Unatrac Holding Limited.

The case file reads in part “In June 2018, Unatrac Holding Limited, the export sales office for Caterpillar heavy industrial and farm equipment, headquartered in the United Kingdom, contacted the FBI. They reported that Unatrac had been victimised through an email compromise, which ultimately resulted in fraudulent wire transfers totalling nearly 11million US Dollars. After reviewing the documentation provided by the representatives, the FBI opened an investigation in July 2018.

“The FBI discovered that after capturing the legitimate credentials of Unatrac’s Chief Financial Officer, the accused was able to log in and access the CFO’s entire Office365 account, which included all of his emails and various digital files, the logs indicated that between April 6 and April 20, 2018, the intruder accessed the CFO’s account 464 times, mostly from Internet Protocol (IP) addresses from Nigeria.

“With full access to the account, the intruder sent fraudulent wire transfer requests from the CFO’s email account to members of Unatrac’s internal financial team. The intruder also attached fake invoices to the emails to enhance the credibility of the requests,” the investigator stated. The investigation, painstaking and far-reaching, lasted more than a year during which Obinwanne emerged as the principal culprit and has since been arrested while on his regular visit to the United States.”

Before his arrest, Forbes celebrated Okeke as a businessman who had a ‘grass to grace’ story.

The young Nigerian billionaire became an instant celebrity after he got featured in ‘Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30’ list.

Analysts have begged to know the criteria with which a questionable character Okeke got into the prestigious list of Forbes’ 100 Most Influential Young Africans 2018. Another poser by concerned persons was whether Forbes take time to conduct due diligence on the information provided by persons considered for its billionaire ranking.

Okeke, according to information published by Forbes is a CEO of Invictus Group of Companies, an investment conglomerate dealing in construction, agriculture, oil and gas, renewable energy, telecoms, and real estate.

Invictus Group is said to be operational in two other countries in Africa apart from Nigeria. Invictus Group was named Africa’s Most Innovative Investment Company of the Year by African Brand Congress in 2017.

Current Ranking

Meanwhile, Aliko Dangote, with a net worth of $10.9 billion, retains his title as the world’s richest black man this year. After building his fortune in sugar, flour and cement, the Nigerian tycoon is embarking on his most ambitious project to date- a private oil refinery in Nigeria, which will have a refining capacity of 650,000 barrels a day and is expected to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on oil imports. Dangote started out in business more than three decades ago by trading in commodities like cement, flour and sugar with a loan he received from his maternal uncle and went on to build the Dangote Group, the largest industrial conglomerate in West Africa.

Dangote, 62, whose largest source of wealth is in cement production is number 136 on the world list of billionaires. Dangote Cement, the continent’s largest cement producer, owns nearly 85 per cent of publicly-traded Dangote Cement through a holding company. Dangote Cement produces 45.6 million metric tonnes annually and has operations in 10 countries across Africa. Dangote, a self-made billionaire, was considered world’s 66th most powerful personality in 2018

Nigerian-born Mike Adenuga, the world’s second richest black person with $9.1 billion. Adenuga built his fortune in oil and mobile telecoms.

His Conoil Producing Company was one of the first indigenous Nigerian companies to be granted an oil exploration license in the early 90s. The company is the operator of six blocks in the Niger Delta and also owns a 25 percent stake in the Joint Development Zone (JDZ) Block 4.

He is also the founder and sole owner of Globacom, a Nigerian mobile phone network that has more than 40 million subscribers in Nigeria and neighboring African countries. His property company, Cobblestone Properties, owns hundreds of prime residential and commercial property all over Nigeria.

Abdulsamad Rabiu, another Nigerian billionaire who made his fortune in cement, flour, edible oils and real estate, returns to the 3-Comma club after a multi-year hiatus. He last featured on the Forbes list of the World’s Billionaires in 2014. In December 2018, Rabiu merged his privately owned Kalambaina Cement Company with listed firm Cement Company of Northern Nigeria, which he controlled.

The new, larger company has a market capitalisation of more than $800 million, with Rabiu owning more than 90 per cent of the company’s stock. The value of his shares in the new Cement Company of Northern Nigeria provided a shot in the arm to his fortune, which Forbes estimates at $1.6 billion.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Folorunsho Alakija, an oil magnate, maintains her status on the list as only woman billionaire.

For Dangote, his net worth in the latest ranking, reduced and those of Adenuga as well as Rabiu spiked, making THISDAY wonder what could have accounted for the drop in the Africa’s richest man’s fortunes and increase in the other two.

Inquiry Snubbed

When THISDAY sought explanation on the due diligence Forbes did, which made Invictus Obi worthy of its rating as well as the clarification on the drop in the fortunes of Dangote and the rise for Adenuga and Rabiu, the inquiry was ignored.

Emails sent to Forbes’ Director of Communications, Christina Vega, and her colleague, Senior Vice President , Communications, Mathew Hutchison, were not replied, even after three days.