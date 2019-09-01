ALGON lauds Obaseki on synergy with LGAs, infrastructural devt

The Edo State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has lauded the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration on the synergy with local councils in the state and spread of infrastructural development across the state to improve livelihoods.

The Chairman, Edo State ALGON and Chairman, Oredo Local Government Area, Hon. Jenkins Osunde, gave the commendation in an interview with journalists in Benin City, Edo State.

He described the synergy between Governor Obaseki and local council chairmen as cordial, adding, “This is because we have a governor that has a high level of respect for persons who can deliver on issues that affect the people.

“Especially when they can contribute their quota to the development of the state which informed the governor’s chairmanship of the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) which holds monthly.”

“The governor personally took charge at JAAC to ensure rapport between the state executive led by him and ALGON. At such occasion, we are able to interact on a whole number of issues. My colleagues are also able to bring to the fore, issues that affect the wellbeing and security of their people and environment,” Osunde added.

He noted, “Prior to the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, the Joint Account Allocation Committee was often headed by the Deputy Governor and in some other states, it is done at the Commissioner’s level. But in Edo State, it is a departure from the norm.

“We have been able to figure out that it is because of the importance that Governor Obaseki attaches to the development of the entire state. This is a huge plus for us because what ordinarily would have taken time to discuss and resolve is done within a short time.”

He said the local council chairmen are happy with the role of the governor at the JAAC and the level of infrastructural development of the state.

“We have been working in synergy as local council chairmen with the governor to ensure that we also complement the effort of the state government. In every regard, we ensure that whatever project we embark on, we get the nod of the people who will benefit from the project.”

Hon. Osunde commended the governor for the even spread of infrastructural projects across the state.