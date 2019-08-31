Western Nigeria Football Forum Honours Afe Babalola

Arrangements have been concluded by the Western Nigeria Football Forum to honour Aare Afe Babalola(SAN) with an Award of Excellence in Human Capacity at a yet to be fixed date.

The award to the legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, was as a result of his contribution not only to human development but his support for sports within the state and the country at large.

The Executive Secretary, Western Nigeria Football Forum, Otunba Akin Akinbobola, in a press statement he signed and made available to the media described the PRO Chancellor, University of Lagos as man of integrity who is passionate about football with his university giving full support to footballers in the state and beyond, saying, “Football in Ekiti State has come back to life as the university gives footballers a future.”

Akinbobola further informed that with the award of Excellence on the elder statesman, the Forum will discuss a possible collaboration on the use of football as a vehicle for economic revamp and engagement of the very large Nigerian youthful population in Western Nigeria.

He said, “it is expected that this collaboration would yet again reveal the sporting aura, cerebral organisation and outstanding philanthropic side of the Nigerian icon with the agreement expected to be tailored towards the development of Nigerian young people to become self-reliant and appropriately prepare them for professionalism in global sports industry.”