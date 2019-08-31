TFN Graduates Maiden Fellows 

A non – profit organisation, Teach for Nigeria, TFN, has graduated its first set of fellows as it braced up for new and tougher challenges to enhance education outcomes.

The TFN is an organisation that is dedicated to enlisting Nigeria’s most promising future leaders, in an effort to expand educational and life opportunities for all children in Nigeria.

TFN fellowship scheme is designed to build a movement of leaders and faithful towards eliminating educational inequity by teaching in underserved schools in low-income communities in the country. These teachers are placed on a two year full-time paid commitment.

At the maiden edition of the graduation, the organisation certified 44 fellows, who have completed the mandatory two years teaching programme in undeserved schools. The graduating cohorts of 44 fellows were inducted in 2017 and deployed to 25 public primary schools in Lagos and Ogun states, which they impacted approximately 2700 students.

The graduation ceremony held amid cheers, encomiums,emotions, hope restoration and birth of new dreams.

Speaking at the event, Wife of Ogun State Governor, Bamidele Abiodun, reiterated the importance of education as a way of improving the country.

She assured of the state’s continued support for the organisation in order to achieve a whole society.

“The Ogun State government is committed to supporting the vision of Teach for Nigeria as education is one of the core missions of our administration. I have experienced first-hand the excellent work the Teach for Nigeria fellows are doing in Ogun state and am very impressed by the impact and the confidence they are instilling in these children”, she said. Also speaking at the event, Board Chairman, TFN, Gbenga Oyebode, expressed optimism on the outcome of the programme to change the trajectories of Nigeria.

“Educational injustice is one of Nigeria’s most critical and deeply rooted crises. With over 15 million out-of-school children, there is need for a multipronged approach and commitment from individuals and organisations to solve the problem. I am confident that with an organisation as TFN, a bright future awaits Nigeria.

Founder of the organisation, Folawe Omikunle, added: “The efforts and successes of our graduating Cohort has made it evident that indeed a movement of transformational leaders can change the narrative. These past two years, our pioneer cohort of 44 exceptional change agents have worked in some of the most challenging circumstances, to build a different social fabric with hope, conviction, but above all, with actions to change our country, one classroom at a time.

They have improved learning outcomes and ignited the love of learning in their pupils and have in turn expanded the life opportunities for their pupils”.