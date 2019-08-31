Govs Express Concern over Composition of NDDC Board

Move to have audience with Buhari

The governors of the nine oil producing states covered by the Niger Delta Development Commission have expressed deep worry over the composition of the board of the Commission.

The newly constituted board of the commission had ignited widespread resentment and demonstrations across the nine states of the oil producing states in the country.

The Governor òf Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, after a meeting of the governors of the member states of the NDDC in Abuja on Thursday night that they were worried by the composition of the new board and the general dissatisfaction it had generated in the region.

Dickson said that the governors would meet with President Muhammadu Buhari as soon as possible to discuss the touchy issues of grave concern to them with a view to repositioning the critical interventionist agency for greater performance. He said that the governors were equally disturbed that the NDDC which was structured to partner with the state governments had not shown the expected level of the requisite collaboration.

He said, “Governors of the oil producing states who are member states of the Niger Delta Development Commission cutting across nine states and across political parties, in accordance with existing procedures and precedence, have held a meeting to review current developments, to discuss our concerns pertaining to the Commission.

“We are all unanimously of the view that we are concerned about the governance process of that very critical development agency. We are aware of the general dissatisfaction in the various states in the regions.

“We are also concerned about the way the recent appointments have been made. Arising from all this, firstly we want to use this opportunity to call for calm in all our states following the recent announcement that were made.

“Accordingly, we have decided that as soon as it is convenient for Mr. President, we intend to have audience with him because we are critical stakeholders and the NDDC is a very critical developmental agency that is structured to partner, and collaborate with the state governors who are critical partners. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen much collaboration.

“So we intend as a body to have audience with the President in no distance time, and as soon as his convenience permits to discuss in greater details, our views on some of this critical issues affecting the NDDC so that it will be repositioned for greater efficiency and then you have an effective governance mechanism, to carry on with their business. That is what we have met and agreed on.”

The governors called on the people of the oil producing states to be peaceful as they were commitment to the resolution of the recent issues through the meeting with the President.