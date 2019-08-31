FG Approves N800m for Rehabilitation

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of 800 million naira for flood rehabilitation in Jama’are local government area of Bauchi State. The State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed who announced this while addressing people of the area at Jama’are River yesterday, said the funds was approved under the ecological project of the federal government.

The Governor requested the federal government to look into the possibility of providing Dam in Jama’are under its Water Resources Strategy as part of measures to avert reoccurrence of over flooding in the area. Senator Bala Mohammed therefore cautioned farmers in the area against farming in water ways in order not to be affected by the flood.

The Acting Head of Administration, Jama’are local government, Alhaji Bala Hafizu had earlier said over 100 farmlands, worth over 100 million naira had been affected as a result of over flooding. Meawhile, Jama’are town was agog as Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed visited Jama’are Central Market to assess extend of damage incurred during a flood disaster. While assuring the affected victims of immediate government’s intervention, the governor expressed gratitude to the people of the local government for their support to his administration.