‘Decay in Family Values Cause of Insecurity, Violent Crimes’

Michael Olugbode, in Maiduguri

Moral decadence and decay in family values are bane of security challenges and explosion of violent crimes in the country, the Assistant Commissioner of Police ( ACP ) and Head Compliant Response Unit , Force Headquarters, Markus Ishaku has said.

Ishaku, said if nothing was urgently done to address this ugly trend, the next generation would be bequeathed with a failed society.

Ishaku, raised this alarm during the two-day workshop on ‘Inter-agency collaboration Workshop for Security Actors and Stakeholders on Countering Violent Extremism in Nigeria’, organised by CLEEN Foundation in conjunction with the Open Society Foundation held in Maiduguri, Borno State capital

He said : “The insurgency today is a failure on the part of families. Of course, if the family is doing right things, the children will not be in wrong places at the wrong time. So this is what you get when you don’t inject right values into the upcoming generation and I am scared of what next generation will be bequeathed with. I think something must be done fast.”

He added that: “When the right values are enthroned, the right fruit are harvested. So when you don’t have the right values, of course what you will harvest at the end of the day is people that are morally bankrupt which manifests violence we see today. Wrong value wrong results.”

He advised parents to inject right values into their wards and keep talking to them on the benefits of right values.

Ishaku also said:” Society must enthrone values that will yield right results, values of honesty, values of contentment, values of hard work. These are kinds of values that will bring the society we desire.”

In his welcome address, the Executive Director CLEEN Foundation, Dr. Benson Olugbuo said the workshop is aimed at bringing together key experts from the state to identify the issues pertaining to right violation arising from counter insurgency operation to make strategic recommendation towards addressing them.

Olugbuo, who was represented by Mrs. Chigozirim Okoro, the Program Manager Public Safety and Security CLEEN Foundation said:” As an organisation, we believe that engendering peace, security and human rights compliance in countering violent extremism could be achieved if conscious efforts and commitments are made towards engaging key stakeholders in dialogue and awareness creation on human rights compliance, and need for increased synergy in the counter violent extremism, in the north east region.”