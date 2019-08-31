Aviation Fuel Scarcity Disrupts Pilgrims Airlift from Saudi Arabia

Chinedu Eze

Scarcity of Jet A1 ( aviation fuel) in Nigeria has been blamed for the failure to airlift the remaining batches of pilgrims from Saudi Arabia by domestic carriers.

Since the past two weeks, there has been scarcity of the product, which started in Kano, Abuja, Asaba and Benin, forcing operators to go to particular cities before they could feed their aircraft.

The scarcity became severe since the beginning of the week and affected the outbound flights of some airlines designated for Hajj, like Skypower Express.

THISDAY learnt that at least 265 pilgrims of the carrier were delayed at Saudi Arabia airport as the airline could not purchase fuel in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Skypower Express Airlines, Captain Muhammed Joji confirmed the disruption and said the airline was making frantic effort to buy the product.

He said that the attempts to purchase fuel in Lagos and Kano were futile, but explained that the airline eventually bought the product at very exorbitant rate, which enabled its flights to continue with the second leg of the exercise.

He explained that at least, 265 pilgrims of the carrier were airlifted out of Saudi Arabia on Thursday night with a Boeing 777 aircraft leased from a local operator.

He further explained that another batch of 265 pilgrims would be airlifted back to Nigeria today.

He lamented that the scarcity of the product in the country was affecting flight operations in the industry and called on the government to make the product available to airlines.

“It is unfortunate that we don’t have fuel anywhere in Nigeria. We tried to get in Lagos, Kano and other airports, but we couldn’t get any. This unfortunately affected the airlift of our pilgrims back to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia.

“But, the issue has been resolved as we were able to bring in 265 pilgrims yesterday morning with a B777 aircraft. The aircraft has since returned to bring back the same number of our pilgrims.

” I think this is sabotage. How can a country have three refineries and can’t get aviation fuel to supply to its airlines. Apart from local operators, other foreign carriers operating into Nigeria are equally faced with the same challenge. It’s high time we settled this issue one and for all.”

A source in Saudi Arabia disclosed to newsmen that at least 275 pilgrims of Skypower Express were stranded at the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, without immediate solution to their challenge.

Report indicated that some of the pilgrims moved to Jeddah for return leg at 12a.m. on Wednesday, but the airline was unable to operate the flight.