APC Obeys Court Order, Postpones Bayelsa Guber Primary to September 3-4

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed Bayelsa governorship primary to September 3 and 4, 2019.

A Bayelsa State High court had ordered the ruling party not to conduct the forthcoming governorship primaries using the direct primary method.

The applicants in the suit are Japan Christopher, Evinson Olotu, Oddu Oyimiebi and Obriki Isaiah, while the first respondents are Adams Oshiomhole and other members of the NWC and the second respondents are Hon. Jonathan Amos and members of the State Working Committee of the party.

The aggrieved members who dragged the party before Justice E G Umukoro, obtained the interim order restraining the NWC of APC from going ahead to conduct the forthcoming primary using direct procedure.

The applicants prayed the court for an order “abridging the time for which the respondents may enter appearance and file their respective counter affidavits and written addresses to the originating summons within seven days given the time sensitive nature of the suit.”

“An interim injunction restraining the first respondents from adopting the direct primaries procedure for the conduct of the party’s primary election for the 2019 Bayelsa state governorship election pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons.”

The presiding judge, Justice E G Umukoro, ordered that the enrolled order of the court be served along with hearing notice to the respondents within 48 hours.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement yesterday said that the party had postponed the primary election.

According to him, In deference to a court order, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the date for the Bayelsa governorship primary to Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4, September, 2019.