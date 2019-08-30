Youths Extol Tunji-Ojo, Commends His Early Strides

Youths under the eagis of Akoko Youth Alliance have commended member representing Akoko North East/West Federal Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on NDDC, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his intervention in respect of road constructions within Akoko axis, his constituency.

The President of the association, Mr. Apollo Thalis, said, “we must commend our leader and our illustrious representative at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who has since his election proved to be highly resourceful and helpful to his constituents.

“As a group and youths of his constituency, we commend his virtues and pledge our unswerving support and loyalty to him. Good leaders are not easy to come by, and so we must let the world know that oirs is a man who worths his onions. His infrastructural interventions, particularly in the area of road construction are superb and second to none.”

“So far, Hon. Ojo, who swung into action with the execution infrastructural projects within his constituency, has since commenced infrastructural strides on road construction. The roads he is presently working on, among others, are: Ajowa- Akunnu Akoko Road, Afin- Ese Akoko Road, Arigidi- Iye Akoko Road.