Waje’s Red Velvet Concert for September 1

Mary Nnah

Award winning Nigerian born music star, Waje has concluded plans for her first ever owned concert; Red Velvet, a sensual musical concert billed for September 1, 2019 at the Shell Hall Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

According to the organisers, the concert will showcase the songbird’s latest critically acclaimed R&B album ‘Red Velvet’. With the concert, Waje delves into familiar territory to explore the passionate themes from the album with a distinctively new burlesque story-telling style. Attendees can expect a full-blown bedroom musical from sensual, soulful lovelorn ballads to fierce energetic affirmations.

Johnny Drille leads the pack of stars billed for the concert including MI, Adekunle Gold, Chike and Good girl LA amongst others. The event would be hosted by Chigul.

She announced on Instagram “I have wanted to do this for a long time, to sing my truth to the world, my way. My goal has been to have a very intimate, passionate experience with you! The stars have aligned and its finally time! Please join me.” She added.