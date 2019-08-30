Star Lager to Bring English Champion, Man City, to Nigeria

While the excitement of the new season is already spreading like wildfire across the world, football fans in Nigeria are set for even more thrilling experience courtesy of Nigerian Breweries premium brand, Star Lager.

Star Lager, in its unrivaled tradition of rewarding passionate football fans and loyal customers, has concluded plans to bring in the reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City to Nigeria.

Star Lager is the official beer partner of Manchester City, and it will be the second time the English side is coming to Nigeria after their previous visit in 1975.

Interestingly, Manchester City are not coming empty-handed to the country but with one of the club’s legends, Richard Micha, who is coming with one of City’s prized silverwares of 2018/19 football season, the object of world’s most followed domestic league.

The visit to Nigeria is partly to celebrate the making of football history, as Manchester City became the first football club to lift six trophies in one season.

The Cityzens are on the road to celebrate with fans in 15 countries, including Nigeria, since July this year and from August 29 to September 1, 2019, they will berth in Lagos.

Among many other things, this tour will bring an authentic Premiership League football experience to Lagos and in its tradition, Star Lager beer as being engaging passionate football fans in the country with teasers on all digital platforms tagged ‘An Evening with the Champions of England’.

Fans are expected to answer related questions about the club’s feat last season to win a ticket and be part of the unique programme on Sunday

Exciting activations and VIP interactions with the trophy and club legend will form the star event at the Heineken House in Ikoyi, Lagos, where Manchester City fans and consumers of Star Lager brand would be treated to an exclusive consumer experience.