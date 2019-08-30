Ogun to Train Herders on Grazing to Stem Clashes with Farmers

Ogun State Programme Manager, Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), Mr. Samuel Adeogun, has underscored the need to build the capacity of herdsmen on new technologies of rearing livestock without destroying farm produce.

Adeogun, made this known at a stakeholders’ meeting on farmers and herders conflict reduction at Obafemi Owode Local Government, which was organised by the Value Chain Development Programme, Ogun State Unit.

He noted that the training would not only improve the productivity of their livestock but also increase the revenue of the herdsmen.

He stated that the meeting was to bring about conflict resolution mechanism to the controversy of herdsmen and crop farmers in the state, which had led to loss of lives and property.

“Part of the efforts of the VCDP is to bring the Fulanis, the farmers and other key stakeholders together with the believe that forming a committee for resolution, will help minimise the raging conflict between the farmers and the herders. The resolution of this meeting is going to be put forward to another State level engagement, which will cut across all the local governments,” Adeogun said.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs. Abosede Ogunleye, noted that the Ogun State Government was committed to finding a lasting solution the farmers and Fulani clashes by putting machineries in place to regulate the activities of the herdsmen.

She further revealed that a conflict resolution committee would be set up at the state level and in all the five local governments the programme had been held.

“We have been able to meet with them at the state level to have peaceful resolution meetings. We called their leaders and they told us the measures they have taken to put an end to the nefarious activities of immigrants causing havoc on farms across the state. I want to assure you that we have set up a task force at state level and in all the local government we have visited,” she said.

Representative of Rice Farmers in Ogbere, Ijebu East Local Government, Mr. Uche Job, decried the invasion and destruction of rice farms by herders in the community.

Job attributed the influx of cattle from neighbouring countries into the South Western part of the country to availability of grassland.