Obaseki extols virtues of Late Prince Osula at requiem mass

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Friday, joined other dignitaries at the requiem mass to honour foremost publisher and accountant, late Prince Ephraim Osula, who died at age 86.

Addressing journalists after the mass, which held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Benin City, Governor Obaseki described the late Osula as a foremost accountant who served as one of the first executives of the Nigerian Observer Newspapers.

He said late Osula contributed to literary life and development of the state, adding, “He is one of the icons of Edo who contributed to literary life and the community as a whole. Today, we are here to give thanks to God for his life, and to honour and appreciate him for what he has done for our society and the state. We will consider doing something to honour him.”

In his homily during the requiem mass, the Parish Priest of St Joseph Catholic Church, Rev. Father David Ogun S.J, extolled the life of discipline, values, honesty and love lived by late Prince Ephraim Osula.

Ogun said the deceased lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation, adding that the gathering was to celebrate his life, and for those still alive to reflect on the essence of life.

“His life is a legacy of value, discipline and hope for many. He was passionate about the welfare of the poor, needy and helpless and we wanted him to always be with us,” Fr. Ogun noted.

Late Mr Ephraim Osula was born on Sept 15, 1933 to the family of Chief Herbert Osula and Mrs Beatrice Osula. He served as a member of the Governing Council of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi between 1993 to 1997.

He worked in the Midwest Newspapers Corporation, (Publishers of the Observer) where he rose to the position of Executive Director in 1974. After his resignation in 1977, he established his own printing press, Manla Enterprises Limited.