New Year: Sultan Directs Muslims to Look for New Moon

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed the Muslim Ummah to look for the new moon of Muharram 1441AH from Friday (today).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the sighting of the moon will usher in the Islamic New Year.

The first month, Muharram, is one of the four sacred months mentioned in the Quran along with the seventh month of Rajab, and the eleventh and twelfth months of Dhu al-Qi’dah and Dhu al-Hijjah, respectively.

Abubakar made the call in a statement signed and issued to journalists in Sokoto by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Junaidu.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Friday, August 30, 2019 which is equivalent to 29th day of Zulhijja 1440AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Muharram 1441AH.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon and report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan,” the statement said

The Sultan prayed for Allah’s help to all Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties.