N’Delta Govs Kick against Composition of NDDC Board

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The nine governors of the Niger Delta states have kicked against the composition of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as announced by the federal government on Wednesday.

The governors met last night in Abuja to assess the new board appointment approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and resolved to meet with the president to discuss their concerns.

The meeting took place at Bayelsa State Lodge in Maitama, Abuja.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Henry Dickson noted that there had been protests in some places over the new appointments and appealed to the people of the Niger Delta to remain calm.

“We are all unanimously of the view that we are concerned about the governance process of that very critical development agency. We are aware of the general dissatisfaction of the various states in the regions.

“We are also concerned about the way and manner the recent appointments have been made. Arising from all this, firstly we want to use this opportunity to call for calm in all our states following the recent announcement. And accordingly, we have decided that as soon as it is convenient for Mr. President we intend to have audience with him because we are critical stakeholders and the NDDC is a very critical developmental agency that is structured to partner, and collaborate with the state governors who are critical partners. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen much collaboration.

“So, we intend as a body to have audience with the President in no distance time. And as soon as his convenience permits to discuss in greater details, our views on some of this critical issues affecting the NDDC so that it will be repositioned for greater efficiency and then you have an effective governance mechanism, to carry on with their business. That is what we have met and agreed on.

“We want to end by calling for peace in all our states across the oil producing state that are members stated, we the governors are committed to meeting with the President to resolve these issues,” the governor explained.

At the meeting were Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo State ); Godwin Obaseki (Edo State), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom State), and the host, Dickson (Bayelsa). Governors of Imo and Abia states were represented by their deputies.