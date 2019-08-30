Lagos Begins Clampdown on Commercial Motorcycle Operators

Segun James

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Agency Taskforce has commenced a clampdown on illegal commercial motorcycle operators plying restricted routes and inner streets across the state.

The Chairman of the agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed that the clampdown which started thursday had 125 motorcycles impounded for flouting traffic regulations around Ejigbo and Cele area of the Oshodi/Apapa expressway.

He stated that the agency was compelled to embark on the crackdown due to complaints from the public on criminal activities perpetrated by the illegal commercial motorcycle operators in the early hours of the day and late in the night.

According to him, “We are going to make sure that there is a total compliance with the Lagos traffic regulations by all commercial motorcycle operators in all our local government areas as well as the Local Council Development Areas and those operating within the streets.

“In accordance with the state traffic laws, every motorcycle operator must wear crash helmets and must be above 18 years, avoid restricted routes, not carry more than one passenger/pregnant woman/adult with baby/a child below 12 years, and should not install any musical gadgets on his bike; must put on an apron while on operation; not to operate beyond 10p.m., and must operate with a rider’s permit with their motorcycle registered with the state government.”

The chairman said research conducted by the state government revealed that most riders of the ‘illegal’ commercial motorcycles are not from Nigeria but from neighbouring countries, adding that some of them are also involved in criminal activities in the state.

He, therefore, warned all commercial motorbike operators to ensure that their motorcycles are duly registered with the state government as anyone caught violating the law would be seriously dealt with in accordance with the law of the state.

While warning the public, especially motorists, to ensure that their valuable items are safely kept while in traffic, the agency chairman solicited for the cooperation of all residents in providing useful security information about criminal activities around them to security agencies through the Lagos State free emergency toll lines 112 and 767.