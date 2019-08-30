Kano, Three Other States to Experience Power Outage Saturday, Says TCN

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that there would be power outage in some parts of Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Bauchi States and Niger Republic on Saturday, August 31.

According to a press statement signed by the Assistant General Manage of TCN, Mr Muhammad Kamal Bello, in Kano on Thursday, the power outage that will last for nine hours — between 8.00am -5.00pm — is to enable TCN engineers to install 330KV shunt reactor circuit breaker at Kumbotso Transmission.

It added that during the period of the outage, the following stations and areas will be affected: Gazaoua (International Line), Katsina, Azare, Dan’Agundi, Dakata, and Tamburawa.

Others include Hadejia, Dutse, Kumbotso and Kankia.

The statement said the effort is geared towards improved power supply.