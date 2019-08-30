Gambia to Market Tourism at Akwaaba 2019

The Director General of the Gambia Tourism Board, Abdoulie Hydara has confirmed that Nigeria is a very important market for Gambian tourism.

In a letter to confirm his country’s attendance at the Akwaaba trade fair, he said, “Nigerians are known as high spenders and with the close proximity to the Gambia we have an opportunity to penetrate fully in this market. Many meetings are lined up during our presence in Nigeria to showcase what the Gambia has to offer to Nigerians.

“Due to the importance we put in Nigeria, the Gambia tourism board will appoint a Destination Manager to represent the Gambia towards the promotion and marketing of destination Gambia in Nigeria. The Gambia has lots of investment opportunities to offer to potential investors in Nigeria and the need to sell this among others In Nigeria”, he said.

The Director of marketing of the Gambia Tourism Board – Adama Njie has also confirmed the importance of the Nigerian market in terms of our all year round tourism strategy.

“With only four hours flights the Gambia is an ideal place for Nigerians. The facilities available in the Gambia are In line with what most Nigerian travellers wants in a country. This ranges from shopping, honeymooning, conferencing, unbeatable gastronomy, good and standard hotels to name a few. We hope that more businesses will come to the Gambia after our visit in Nigeria and by extension Ghana. The Gambia values a lot in sub-regional tourism and the reason for our attendance in Nigeria every year”, he said.