Four South African Police Face Trial over Murder of Nigerian

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The South African Police have arrested four policemen linked to the murder of Pius Abiaziem, a Nigerian businessman, in South Africa.

Abiaziem was allegedly murdered by four South African policemen in Eastern Cape last week.

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement issued on Friday urged the South African Police to expedite action on the matter and speed up the trial of the four policemen.

