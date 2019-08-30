Four South African Police Face Trial over Murder of Nigerian

Nigerians in South Africa
Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja
The South African Police have arrested four policemen linked to  the murder of  Pius Abiaziem,   a Nigerian businessman, in South  Africa.
Abiaziem  was allegedly murdered  by four South African  policemen in Eastern Cape last  week.
The  Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora  Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement issued on Friday urged the South African Police to expedite action on the matter and speed up the trial of the  four policemen.
urged the South African Police to expedite action on the matter and speed up the trial of the alleged four policemen and others currently on trial for various offenses committed against Nigerians living in South Africa.”

