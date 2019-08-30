FCT Police Recover Explosive Materials, Commence Investigation

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said last night that it had commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding explosive materials recovered in Abuja.

It said in a statement that the explosives used for quarry, mining and rock blasting were intercepted in Nyanya by a police patrol team.

“The FCT Police Command wishes to reiterate the commitment and preparedness of its officers and men to provide adequate security for residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

“While calling for calm, the command wishes to inform members of the that it has commenced discreet investigation into the explosive materials use for quarry, mining and rock blasting intercepted on Wednesday by a joint team of police operatives from the Command Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit and Nyanya Police Division at the Baba Nagode Motor Park in Nyanya,” it said.

The statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, added that “as part of the investigation process, one Hamisu Abah, Suleiman Hammeed, Onuh Sunday, and Agwan Bulus, have been arrested in connection with the unauthorised movement of the material.

“The suspects have been transferred to the command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation.

“Meanwhile, members of the public are encouraged to go about their lawful activities as adequate security measures have been put in place by the command to protect lives and property in FCT”.