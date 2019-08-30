Expert Drums Support for NCS Boss

Mary Nnah

Prince Olusegun Ologbese, a maritime expert, has hailed the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Colonel Ibrahim Hameed Ali (retired) for the strides he has made since he was appointed by President Mohammadu Buhari four years ago.

Ali who was the erstwhile military administrator of Kaduna State during the military era over two decades ago had received knocks from those who see him as an outsider in the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The critics argued that rather appointing a retired military officer for the topmost position in the service, President Buhari ought to have appointed one of the serving officers in the NCS or a retired Customs officer as the successor to the immediate past CGC, Alhaji Inde Dikko Abdullahi.

However, in recent interview with THISDAY, the maritime expert who is also the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ogbese Marine Services Limited stated that Ali has done well as the Comptroller General of the NCS.

While enumerating the achievements of NCS under Ali’s watch, he also drummed support for him and his management team so that they can do more do more in the years ahead.

He argued that the successes recorded by Ali and his management team since his appointment showed that he did not only know what to do but how to do it in the areas he was asked by Mr. President to concentrate.

According to him, “the Customs boss has brought sanity into the service as most of the anomalies associated in the clearance of goods in the nation’s seaports, airports and international land borders have been given the desired attention by his management team.

“This is because everyone in the cargo clearance chain knows that it is no longer business as usual with the Customs. For instance, recruitment of new intakes and the auctioning of overtime cargo is no longer a bazaar as it was the case in the past.

“You will agree with me that the CGC and his management team have done well since he was appointed by Mr. President. In the three core functions of the service namely, anti-smuggling, revenue generation and trade facilitation, Ali’s achievements are very glaring.

“Look at all the Customs formations across the country, we have continued to witness increase in the number of seizures, arrests of suspected smugglers, prosecution and increase revenue generation on a monthly and quarterly basis.

“Take a look at the figures being churned out by the Customs commands across the country, especially the ones situated in the South West as well as Onne and Port Harcourt in Rivers State, they are very impressive.

“As far as I am concerned, the CGC needs the support and co-operation of all stakeholders, particularly importers and freight forwarders so that he would not only consolidate on the successes recorded so far but to be in a vantage position to do more in the years ahead.”

The life patron of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo/Ekiti Chapters urged Ali to expedite action on the release of all outstanding promotions of all officers and men in the service.

He enjoined the CGC not to relent in his determination to make Customs the pride of the nation, just as he pointed out that the NCS would not be in a position to actualise its statutory roles and responsibilities without the support and co-operation of stakeholders.