No Hiding Place for Criminals in Osun, Says Oyetola

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has pledged his administration’s continued support to security agencies in order to ensure that there is no hiding place for criminals in the state.

Oyetola, has commenced residential skill acquisition training for vulnerable citizens in the state as part of his administration’s resolve to run a participatory, all inclusive and people-oriented government.

The governor said his administration is poised to raise the bar in securing the state by providing necessary logistics and security architecture that would enable the security operatives to perform their duties efficiently, effectively and diligently.

He reiterated these yesterday while commissioning the newly built 12 One Bedroom Single Officers Quarters, at the 209 Quick Response Group (QRG) Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Ipetu-Ijesa.

Oyetola, who solicited the continued support and cooperation of the security agencies, said the state would continue to work in partnership with relevant agencies and stakeholders to strengthen the state’s security and ensure maximum protection of lives and property of the citizenry.

He said the inauguration of the 12 One Bedroom Single Officers Quarters, is a clear demonstration of the interest the Chief of Air Force has in his officers and men.

“It is on the basis of this realisation that I would like to salute the vision and leadership of the Chief of Air Staff and appreciate his contributions to the security needs of the nation,” the governor said.

He declared the state has been working in collaboration with other southwest states to enhance the security architecture in the region.

The governor commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for being supportive to the security agencies in the country. He also applauded the leadership of the NAF for joining hands with other security agencies during the emerging security challenges in the state and Nigeria at large.

Oyetola said: “I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the establishment of an Air Force Base in Ipetu Ijesa to promptly respond to emerging security challenges in the south western part of the country and for providing necessary support to sustain the operations of the base.

“I also understand that very soon, a Regimental Centre Annex to train Special Forces personnel will come on stream here. I would like to thank the Chief of Air Staff for considering Osun for this all important centre.

“I solicit the continued support of the NAF in our resolve to keep the region and our people safe,” Oyetola said.

On his part, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commended Oyetola and Buhari for supporting NAF in its quest to provide adequate security in the country.

The vocational and technical training will empower more than 100 persons living with disabilities in the state.

The beneficiaries, who were drawn from across the local government areas in the state, were confined to a place where they would be exposed to, and trained on, various vocational and technical skills that would make them economically independent and financially reliant.

The programme, according to government officials, is organised annually to attend to the socio-economic needs of vulnerable citizens in the state.

Speaking during the commencement of the programme in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area, the Director of Special Needs, Ministry of Social Protection, Sports and Special Needs, Mrs. Taiwo Oladunjoye, said the initiative was aimed at ensuring the inclusion of people with disabilities in all the social and economic activities in the state.

She noted that the programme would help to expose the trainees to marketable skills that can uplift them from their present socio-economic status to desired positions in life.

Mrs. Oladunjoye noted that: “We are doing this to give the vulnerable a sense of belonging in line with the Governor Oyetola’s commitment to ensure equitable distribution of resources to all and sundry regardless of their socio-political and economic background.

“This is a life-supportive programme designed to banish hunger, banish poverty, banish unemployment and ameliorate sufferings among the vulnerable citizens and persons with disabilities.

“It is our belief that this programme will help to prevent our vulnerable citizens and persons with disabilities from begging or looking for white cola jobs.

“As you can see, this is a residential intensive skill acquisition programme, where the participants are fed three square nutritious meals daily for a week.

“Since the commencement of the training exercise, the participants have been exposed to the production of liquid and solid soaps; toilet cleaner; cosmetics; popcorn; puff-puff; chin-chin; fish-roll; meat-pie and tie and dying among others.

“On the completion of this exercise, the trainees will be given capital to invest and start their own businesses in line with what they acquire in the course of the training exercise. We are going to monitor whatever is given to ensure that the fund is used for the purpose to which it was meant for,” she said.

The immediate past Commissioner for Social Protection, Youth, Sport and Special Needs, Hon. Biyi Odunlade, commended Oyetola for building on the legacies of his predecessor.

He described Osun’s social protection programmes as one of the best in the country and assured the participants of government’s continued support.