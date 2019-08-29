Mgbeahuru Wins Lagos Country Club Ileya Tennis Classic

Peter Mgbeahuru has emerged winner of the 6th Lagos Country Club annual Ileya Tennis Classic.

Thirty-two players featured in the American Tournament which rounded the week-long tennis festivity sponsored by Babatunde Fashanu (SAN) and it was Mgbeahuru who amassed 20 points to beat Reginald Odiah on 18 points and Section Chairman Seyi Adewunmi on 17 points to second and third places respectively.

Segun Aluko, Nimota Omope (female), Akin Akinrimisi, Mustapha Sule, Olufemi Ifedayo, Sunny Igbonugo and Lanre Sotunde all, in order, finished in top ten.

Fashanu expressed delight at the enthusiasm of club members stating it has helped in cementing friendship and harmony in the club.

“I get motivated to do more because members are excited just as the kids. More importantly, the ball boys are from challenging background and it’s important we give them a sense of belonging and that is why they are the one that got prize money,” he said, adding that new innovations would be introduced following the cash rewards for Godwin Abraham and Ope Emmanuel, for their efficiency and commitment as ball boys.

Chinwendu Benjamin edged Chekwube Ojobo to win the senior ball boys event while Fortune Joseph and Toba Popoola both won the junior and beginners ball boys categories.

Nathaniel Aluko and Kareem Abdulbaari were the best in the boys under 10 and under 14 while Folabomi Sotunde and Divine Happiness ruled the girls event.

LCC Sports Secretary, Segun Aluko commenced Section Captain, Kola Ashiru, for his innovation that saw him designed an app which made the pairing of players for the American Tournament neutral.