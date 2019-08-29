Edo, Alford Conferences to host World Digital Exhibition

The Edo State Government has concluded plans to collaborate with Alford Conferences Limited to host the World Digital Exhibition (WorldEx), a conference that links Sub-Saharan Africa to the world’s digital community, in the state.

Speaking during a press conference held in Benin City on Thursday, the state capital, Managing Director, Alford Conferences Limited, Mr. Frederick Apeji, said the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, is progressive-minded and has made financial commitment to hosting the exhibition.

WorldEx, positioned as a credible innovation platform for sub-Saharan Africa to engage with the rest of the world, is a business to business (B2B) and a business to customer (B2C) trade fair, which focuses on the information and communication technology (ICT) and allied sectors.

The inaugural edition of WorldEx, which Edo State is billed to host, is slated for November 12-16 and will attract exhibitors, event sponsors, conference speakers and delegates, as well as media professionals from Nigeria, other African countries and the rest of the world.

Apeji described the state as a progressive state under a progressive governor, commending the state government for undertaking to be the permanent host of the exhibition.

Noting that the inaugural edition seeks to target 12,000 participants, including visitors and delegates, he said all is being finalised to ensure a successful hosting of the event.

A representative of the governor and Managing Director, Edo State ICT Agency, Engr. Lambert Ugorji, assured Alford Conferences Limited of the state government’s commitment to the success of the project, adding that it is a way of providing employment for the state’s teeming youths.

“We are delighted that Mr Governor has not only supported this by providing an enabling environment but has also committed financially to remain the permanent host. We are not here for the now only, but for the long haul.”

The state is already home to the thriving Edo Innovation Hub, which hosts a gamut of the biggest technology companies across the globe, such as Facebook, Huawei, Google, Uber, among others.