Chevron Oil Well Fire: Ondo Assembly Orders Clean-up of Communities

James Sowole in Akure

The Ondo State House of Assembly has directed the oil giant, Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), to clean rubbles and remnants from communities affected by fire that gutted the company’s oil well at Ojumole in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

The ad-hoc committee set up by the state House of Assembly to investigate the inferno at Ojumole oil field has therefore directed Chevron Nigeria Limited to clean up the affected communities.

The directive was given by the assembly’s ad-hoc committee on the incident at the end of its interaction with officials of the oil company and critical stakeholders, including representatives of the affected communities.

The committee directed that the clean-up be carried out by the oil company in line with environmental safety regulations.

While briefing journalists after the meeting held at the Speaker’s office, the Secretary of the committee, Mr. Benjamin Jaiyeola, said the interface between the people and Chevron would be strictly monitored to ensure that beneficiaries of all the affected communities are reached in no He said the meeting also resolved that efforts should be geared up to put in place a permanent health facility in the affected communities, and that Chevron should create jobs for the youths in the oil-producing communities.

The meeting also resolved that the ad-hoc committee must be notified and properly informed on all major activities carried out in those communities, and that Chevron should create an administrative office in Ilaje Local Government Area as soon as possible.

It was also resolved that Chevron should liaise with the state board of internal revenue on the issue of arrears of taxes owed by the company and quickly report back to the committee in one month.

The committee, therefore, urged the chairman of the affected communities to relate with the lawmakers through their secretary concerning the development on the issue.

Meanwhile, the assembly has yet to resume plenary over one month after it suspended sitting.

It suspended sitting after the alleged appearance of snake in the chamber of the Assembly and the collapsed part of the roof ceiling. The incident caused confrontation between the legislative and executive arms of government.

THISDAY gathered that no renovation has been done on the assembly complex and inside the chamber as lawmakers continued to shun the plenary.

However, committee activities are going on in the assembly, mostly in the Speaker’s office.

When contacted, no officer of the assembly was ready to make comments on the matter.