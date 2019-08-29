CAC End-Time Apostolic Ministries Holds Anniversary

The presiding pastor of Christ Apostolic Church (End-time Apostolic Ministries), Prophet Matthew K. Omolewa, has said no participant at the church’s coming 12th annual Revival Hour anniversary would go back the same without receiving the miracle of God.

According to Prophet Omolewa, “the church’s Revival Hour which holds every Thursday of the week, comes with testimonies of miracles of diverse kinds, climaxing in the annual anniversary. The theme of this year’s anniversary is “Power Explosion” –Acts 1:1-8. It is going to be a wonderful time with God, featuring salvation, healing, fruitfulness, deliverance, miracles and lots more”.

Prophet Omolewa and other anointed ministers of God would be ministering at the anniversary service at the church’s auditorium, 15, Oyekan Street, off Command Road, Ipaja, Lagos, today, Thursday, August 29, 2019