Bobsled Federation Begins First Coaching Clinic, Tryouts in Nigeria

It promises to be an exciting weekend, in Lagos, as the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria (BSFN) kick starts its first ever Coaching Clinic and Tryouts, in Nigeria, at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Since its inception before the last Winter Olympics in South Korea, the Federation has organised clinics and tryouts, in the United States of America and Canada.

However, the Federation has decided to showcase the sport back home to enable more Nigerians embrace the new experience and become part of the team at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Nigeria’s Seun Adigun and Ghana’s Kwesi Frimpong, two history-making athletes, who played significant roles in popularising Winter sports in Africa will serve as resource persons during the event.

Adigun arrived Nigeria on Tuesday ahead of the historic events.

Back in 2018, she served as Nigeria’s first ever Bobsled Driver/Team Captain to the Winter Olympics and now oversees the Federation as Technical Director, while Frimpong, who also made history as the first black male Skeleton athlete from Africa, will share his experience.

Coaches will converge at the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) head office at National Stadium, on Friday, August 30, for the clinic from 12:00noon, while the tryouts will hold on Saturday, August 31st, from 8;00am at the same venue.