Bandits Kill Two, Injure Police Officer in Taraba, Abduct 15 Women in Katsina

Bandits have killed two persons and injured a police officer in separate attacks on villages in Taraba State.

The attacks took place in Wukari and Donga Local Government Areas of the state.

Gunmen also attacked Wurma village in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State and abducted 15 women and unspecified number of domestic animals.

In Yoina village within Wukari area of Taraba State, a heavy-duty vehicle driver named Aweza Abdullahi was killed by some yet-to-identified gunmen.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television via a telephone interview, the Chairman of the Wukari Local Government Area (LGA), Mr. Daniel Grace revealed that the truck belongs to Dangote Cement Company and that the driver was shot while conveying cement.

Grace further revealed that the remains of the deceased who was identified by his colleagues have since been returned to his family for burial.

Similarly, in neighboring Donga LGA, a student of ECWA Seminary School, was in the early hours of yesterday killed in his farm.

The incident was confirmed by the Chairman of the LGA, Mr. Nashuka Musa.

Musa further revealed that the victim went to the farm with a friend who the council head said was kidnapped by the bandits.

He also said that relatives had not received any calls from the bandits. Musa stressed that the community have held several meetings and warned that no one should go to his or her farmlands until peace returns to the area. He stressed that he is shocked to know that individuals still go to farms despite several warnings.

According to Musa, the name of the slain student pastor is Mr. Jonah Audu from Karim Lamido Local Government Area of the state, while the abducted friend is Mr. Mazan Koro from Yorro Local Government Area of Taraba.

Meanwhile, in Takum LGA of the state, three commercial vehicles conveying passengers from Wukari to Takum were attacked along Kufai-Amadu road.

According to the chairman of the council, Mr. Shiban Tikari, eyewitnesses at the incident revealed to him that a police patrol van ran into the bandits operating and in the process, one of the policemen was shot.

Shiban said both the injured police officer and other travelers are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

He disclosed the name of the injured policeman as Sgt. Mohammad Abdullahi. He also revealed the names of the bus driver and conductor who were injured as Mallam Sadiq Salihu and Mallam lsiaku, respectively.

The Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. David Misal has confirmed all incidents except that of Wukari, which he said the Divisional Police Officer of the council is yet to give him a brief..

In a related development, suspected bandits have attacked Wurma village in Kurfi LGA and abducted 15 women and unspecified number of domestic animals in Katsina State.

Confirming the incidence in a statement yesterday, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Gambo Isah, noted that a team of operation Puff Adder led by the DPO of the affected LGA chased the hoodlums and engaged them in a gun duel as a result of which the team rescued 10 of the women alive and unhurt.

“While the hoodlums escaped into the rough Rugu forest, search parties have been dispatched into the surrounding bushes with a view to rescue others.”