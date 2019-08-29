Arsenal, Marcombe Starlets Want Nigeria Action

These are truly interesting times for Nigerian football as it seems every Nigerian born player in the Diaspora wants to identify with the country’s national teams.

The latest are the duo of Arsenal U18 goalkeeper, Ovie Prince Ejeheri and Marcombe of England midfielder, Adeyinka Giwa. Both players spoke through their Manager, Segun Jegede of Utmost Sports, a sports marketing firm based in London.

Ejeheri, who is just 16, has been a regular face between the sticks for the Gunners U18 and says he desires to play for Nigeria at the next U17 World Cup, even though he was born and bred in England.

He was quoted as saying, “My spirit is with the Nigerian national team and I want to start with the Golden Eaglets and also study the pattern and players in the team. I hope I will be given the chance to come and prove myself”.

On his part, Giwa, who is the star midfielder at England Second Division side Marcombe FC, also said he will be too glad to don the colours of the Nigerian national team because it has always been his dream to do so.

Hear him: “I cannot wait to come and mix with my kiths and kin in Nigeria, even if I was born here in England, my mind is always at home and anytime they play, I make time to ensure I watch the teams at all levels”.

The duo say their clubsides will be ready to let them go and play for their fatherland, anytime invitations are extended to them officially.