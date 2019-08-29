Again, Police Grill Fatoyinbo over Rape Allegation

Kingsley Nweze in Abuja

After grilling the founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, on Tuesday, police detectives continued the interrogation wednesday.

The pastor who was interrogated by detectives from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja following allegations of rape by Mrs. Busola Dakolo was released onTuesday.

He has however returned to the FCID office for the continuation of the interrogation which commenced on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, Fatoyinbo was granted bail in the early hours of Tuesday after meeting the bail conditions.

However, an invitation was extended to Mrs. Dakolo for an interview with the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Mike Ogbizi.

The Force spokesman, Frank Mba, who confirmed the story, said: “He was released in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) but he is back to the Force CID. The witnesses we were expecting from Port Harcourt and others were also interviewed on Tuesday before his release. At the end of the day, we granted him bail but he is back to Force CID now.

“So, Fatoyinbo is back and we are still continuing our work and he is most likely going to still be grilled today.”

On whether Busola was also invited for interrogation, he said: “She is at liberty to come to the FCID because it is a case involving her.”