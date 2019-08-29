Abiodun Signs Security Trust Fund, OGROMA Bills into Law

Sunday Okobi

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has signed the state Security Trust Fund and the Ogun State Road Maintenance Agency (OGROMA) bill, which was passed by the State House of Assembly, into law.

A statement issued and made available to THISDAY by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Kunle Somorin, yesterday disclosed that the bill was signed by the governor after it was presented to him by the Speaker of the assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, at the governor’s office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. Also, the governor has also signed into law the Ogun State Road Maintenance Agency (Amendment) 2019, passed by the state assembly.

Abiodun, the statement added, had last weekend inaugurated the committee for the Trust Fund headed by Mr. Bolaji Balogun to source for money for the acquisition and deployment of security equipment, human materials and financial resources that would be necessary to prevent crime and preserve public peace.

The statement said the committee would also promote the effect of all security agencies in the state; hold gifts property and money for the purpose of crime prevention; moblise funding and resources in cash or kind from the public, private, corporate, institutions or any other source, and manage those resources in a transparent

and accountable manner for the purpose of public

security.

It added that the committee is also to reserve part of the fund for the training and retraining of security personnel as well as perform other functions for the purpose of public security as contained in the state Security Law 2011 as amended by the State Security Trust Fund Law 2019.

Somorin added that with the passing of the Ogun State Road Maintenance Agency (OGROMA) bill into law, deplorable township and rural roads in the state would soon begin to wear new look as the agency will swing into action.

He stated that the administration of Governor Abiodun has resuscitated the agency to serve as a quick fix mechanism to address the deplorable condition of township and rural roads.