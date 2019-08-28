Obaseki condoles with Justice Isibor over wife’s demise

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has condoled with the family of the former President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Peter O. Isibor, over the death of his wife, Late Mrs. Martha Emwenruwa Isibor.

Obaseki who led other members of the state executive council to the residence of Justice Isibor in Benin City, Edo State capital, said, “We can’t but be here on this condolence visit because of your commitment and sacrifices to the state and Edo people.

“We can’t thank you enough for all you have done for the state as a Judge. After retirement, you were still active, serving the state.

“We have no option than to be around you to support and give you and the entire family strength at this trying time. We pray God sees you through this difficult time.”

Responding, Justice Isibor thanked Governor Obaseki and members of the state executive council for the visit, adding, “I am gratified by the show of love and solidarity from you and some of your EXCO members, who are here today.”

He noted, “I am shocked, surprised and happy that out of your busy schedule, you have come here today to visit me and my family over this loss.

“You are a governor with a difference, following your developmental strides in the state. The masses will continue to support you to continue the development in Edo State.”

Late Mrs Martha Emwenruwa Isibor died at age 60, after a brief illness.